Just 50% of the college Class of 2020 had traditional full-time jobs 6 months after graduation

The college class of 2020 entered one of the most hostile labor markets in recent history. During the first year of the Covid pandemic, employment decreased across the country. By many measures, college graduates fared best during this period, but as time passes, research is capturing just how difficult conditions are for young workers.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) recently analyzed the outcomes for 563,000 bachelor's graduates across 337 colleges and universities and found that only 50.2% of the class of 2020 had full-time jobs with a traditional employer (meaning they are not working as a freelancer or entrepreneur) within six months of graduation. In comparison, 55.3% of the class of 2019 graduates were employed within the same time frame.

Students who attended colleges with fewer than 2,000 students tended to do better after graduation. Closer to 62% of these students had full-time positions after six months.

"The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the job market for the Class of 2020, and our report illustrates that," says Shawn VanDerziel, executive director of NACE. "In terms of employment within six months of graduation, 2020 graduates had the worst outcomes since we began tracking with the class of 2014."