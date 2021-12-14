Millions of jobs qualify for public service loan forgiveness—here’s how to know if yours does

In October, the U.S. Department of Education announced a series of changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which is designed to give student debt relief to borrowers who work in public service.

In the past, the PSLF has been criticized for failing to live up to its name and purpose. In 2018, it was revealed that nearly 99% of applicants were denied forgiveness. But thanks to the recent changes, and the wide array of jobs that can qualify as public service, many are optimistic that more borrowers will benefit from the PSLF in the future.

"There are roughly 35 million PSLF-qualified jobs in the U.S. — 22 million federal, state and local government jobs and 13 million 501(c)(3) jobs," says Jason DiLorenzo, founder and CEO of PSLFJobs, an employer consultant and jobs platform. "The 'public service' sector is much larger than people think."

The Department of Education is offering a temporary waiver that borrowers can complete by October 31, 2022 if they would like to have previous payments, "regardless of loan type or repayment plan," counted towards the PSLF. This means many borrowers who work in public service have an opportunity to get closer to forgiveness.

The Department estimates approximately 570,000 borrowers will be impacted by the waiver. DiLorenzo estimates that closer to "1 million borrowers are affected by the recent overhaul; they are either eligible for forgiveness now, or they are closer to it as a result."