Carrie Bradshaw's career pivot in the SATC reboot points to a hard truth: The struggle is too real

I spent my 20s trying to be Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City." Now, in the SATC reboot, "And Just Like That," Carrie Bradshaw is trying to be me.

I started out as a young writer in New York City in the early aughts, and now I'm a 41-year-old successful podcaster with tens of thousands of social media followers. That's why I was a little tickled when I watched "And Just Like That…" and discovered that 2021 Carrie Bradshaw is struggling to be a podcaster and influencer in the new HBO series.

And her struggle is real: The cool, creative dream job has shifted since SATC fist aired, and so has the grind. With so much rapidly changing – whether it's technology, the economy or the pandemic – we've all had to adjust our expectations of what work, career and success look like, and what it takes to get there. Just ask the millions of people who are part of the Great Resignation. U.S. workers are also some of the most stressed in the world, with 57% of U.S. and Canadian workers feeling stress on a daily basis, up by eight percentage points from last year, according to Gallup's recent State of the Global Workplace report.

With "And Just Like That...," Carrie now co-hosts a podcast about sex and gender roles. Podcasting doesn't come naturally for her, and she struggles to be as witty and carefree on air as she was in print. (She's upstaged by her hilarious co-host played by Sara Ramirez, arguably the best part of the reboot.) After a multi-decade career in media, Carrie Bradshaw is floundering just like the rest of us. That gave me some comfort, just as her struggles on the original SATC always helped striving 30-somethings feel less alone.

But it also reminded me of how much harder the hustle is these days.

I moved to New York City in 2002 convinced I would be the next Carrie Bradshaw. Armed with a journalism degree and an overinflated sense of self, I desperately wanted to write a dishy column about New York City just like Carrie. These kinds of jobs were plentiful then, so I quickly started out as an assistant on a gossip column at the New York Daily News. The salary was just enough to pay for my own studio apartment in Manhattan's West Village (which was about half the size of Carrie's without the walk-in closet).