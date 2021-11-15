The 'Great Resignation' may help you land your dream job. What to know

Ben Hasty | MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle | Getty Images

Thinking of quitting your job soon? It may help you find a better gig. Many Americans are leaving their current employers in hopes of finding better jobs. In September, a record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs, eclipsing the previous high set in August. At the same time, millions of Americans have been hired in recent months, as the economic recovery from the pandemic recession continues. Many of the workers that have quit have gone on to jobs with higher pay, while others have moved to have greater flexibility or work-life balance. Here's what to know about finding a job with a better fit in today's labor market.

If you want to try something new Because many employers are struggling to find workers, now is a good time for people who may typically have a harder time finding jobs. That includes workers with criminal records, teenagers and people who've taken years off. "It's a good time for people over a certain age who generally experienced age discrimination and people who maybe wouldn't have been looked at because they didn't have exactly that square peg to fit the square hole," said Julie Bauke, a career coach and president of the Bauke Group in Cincinnati.