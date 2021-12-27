A fintech expert's top 6 crypto predictions: Bitcoin hitting $100,000 is 'ambitious but hardly insane'

2021 was a wild year for cryptocurrency. Despite bitcoin's recent plunge, for example, its price has still risen by more than 70% in the past 52 weeks.

More important, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have made tremendous strides, not just in valuation — today the cryptocurrency market capitalization is estimated at $2.5 trillion, more than double a year ago — but also in growing acceptance.

One midyear survey estimated that there were 221 million cryptocurrency holders, more than twice the number in January. And this year, El Salvador declared Bitcoin to be legal tender, and several countries including the U.S. have issued some form of Bitcoin-based ETFs.

At the same time, we also saw severe backlash against cryptocurrencies. China has been among the most explicit countries in cracking down, both evicting crypto miners and banning most cryptocurrency transactions for its billion-plus citizens. India is considering similar measures.

And even where governments are not inclined to ban crypto, 2021 has been a year of skepticism about the energy drain, and thus climate impact, that crypto potentially creates.

Given these conflicting signals, what does the new year hold? As editor of fintech newsletter FIN, here are what I see as the crucial crypto trends in 2022: