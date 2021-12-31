Why the pressure to set New Year's resolutions might feel greater than ever — and how to combat it

The need to set big resolutions might feel more pressing than ever this New Year, but experts say it's important to take a step back before making any major life changes.

For many, it's felt like life has been on hold for nearly two years, as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions prevented people from making personal and professional plans.

In fact, three-quarters of people around the world feel "stuck" personally and professionally. That's according to a study of over 14,600 workers across 13 countries, by software firm Oracle and HR research firm Workplace Intelligence, which was published in October.

And while there continues to be a great deal of uncertainty, with information on the newest Covid omicron variant still emerging, there are some hopes that 2022 could look a little brighter.

This might tempt some to make drastic changes in the New Year, in an effort to make up for lost time.

Sandra McDermid, a life coach who runs her own practice, told CNBC via video call that there's a risk that in trying to accelerate change in our lives, we end up adopting a "frantic" or "grabby" energy.

In other words, she said, you "risk trying to do too much and not getting any of it."

"[You're] much more likely to end up disappointed because you're trying to grab everything, without any clear plan," she added.

So how do you avoid succumbing to that pressure, and feeling overwhelmed in the New Year?