Young employees are losing out 'on a lot' by not going to the office, business experts say

Encouraging employees to stay home could help curb the spread of Covid-19 — but some leaders are warning that remote work is failing young employees.

According to the most recent research from Gallup, about 45% of full-time employees were working partly or fully remotely as of September. And as Covid's highly contagious omicron variant sweeps through the United States, many companies — including Google, Goldman Sachs and Chevron — have once again delayed or changed their return-to-office plans.

In a recent interview with The Information, former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong argued that workers under 30 could be missing out on "the largest career-learning cycle" of their lives and building their network by not going into the office.

"I had one piece of advice for younger people in their 30s: Go back to work," he said. "Even if your company doesn't let you come back, create your own working environment and invite some people over."

Similarly, during the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in May, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that working remotely "does not work" for young people or "those who want to hustle."

It's a controversial stance. Staying home is arguably keeping millions of Americans alive, and multiple studies have pointed out that remote workers tend to perform better outside the office.

But for Armstrong, the concern isn't any employer's bottom line. It's being able to meet and build connections with your colleagues in person — which, he said, just isn't the same on Zoom calls.