You can order at-home rapid Covid tests for free now — here's how accurate they are and when to use them

Shot of a woman using cotton swab while doing coronavirus PCR test at home.

Want a handful of free at-home Covid tests? The Biden administration has a new website, covidtests.gov, where you can order them. The website, which officially launched on Wednesday after a soft launch on Tuesday afternoon, allows each U.S. household to order four rapid antigen Covid-19 tests. Orders are expected to ship within seven to 12 days, according to the website. For plenty of Americans, the testing kits can't come soon enough. Demand for at-home tests has surged amid the omicron variant's record-setting pace of infections and hospitalizations. But at-home rapid tests aren't perfect, leading many to ask: How accurate are they, and when exactly should I use them? This guide can help:

How accurate are at-home rapid antigen tests?

At-home tests detect small viral proteins called antigens. They require users to rub a nasal swab inside their nostrils a few times on each side, and then expose the swab to a few drops of chemicals. Results typically take about 15 minutes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at-home antigen tests like BinaxNow are roughly 85% accurate at detecting positive cases. That means at-home tests miss roughly 15% of positive cases, which can sound like a high figure, especially when millions of people get tested each day. But rapid tests aren't far behind the accuracy levels of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which are "considered to be the gold standard" in Covid testing, says Gigi Kwik Gronvall, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. PCR tests detect genetic material or fragments from specific organisms or viruses, such as Covid-19. They can tell if you're currently infected, or if virus fragments are hanging around in your system after you're no longer infected. The downside is that they take time: Results can only be gathered in a laboratory setting, meaning even the quickest turnarounds can still take at least 24 to 48 hours. So while at-home tests aren't 100% effective, they still have their place. Their convenience particularly makes them a key part of the "national strategy for reducing the spread of this virus," says Dr. James Crawford, senior vice president of Laboratory Services at Northwell Health and professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. At-home tests may also be significantly more accurate in kids: According to a preprint study led by Johns Hopkins researchers, published earlier this month, rapid antigen tests and PCR tests have similar accuracy levels for children. The study is awaiting peer review.

When should you take an at-home test instead of a PCR test?