Citi offers a glimpse into our flexible working future

Citigroup is offering its vision for the future of flexible work with the release of new plans to transform its London headquarters.

The Wall Street bank is to overhaul its iconic Canary Wharf Citi Tower — home to its U.K., Europe and Middle East operations — in a major bet on the continued relevance of in-office work in a post-pandemic world.

The plans, released this week alongside a video preview, will see the 42-story tower redesigned with flexible working, team collaboration and technology at its core.

"Our aim is to create an environmentally sustainable, innovative and exciting place to work, incorporating modern design, state-of-the-art technology, and best practices in employee and client spaces," said David Livingstone, Citi's EMEA chief executive.

The sustainability-oriented designs will aim to lower energy consumption and incorporate a series of green spaces, as well as a ground floor meeting point accessible to the general public.

"Well-being has been put at the heart of the project by introducing innovative collaboration spaces, enhanced connection, state-of-the-art amenities and impactful access to greenery, promoting biophilia," said Yasmin Al-Ani Spence, director at WilkinsonEyre, lead designer of the project.