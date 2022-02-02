NFT-based money laundering 'jumped significantly' in 2021—but it's still a small part of the market, firm says

The market for nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, exploded last year.

In 2021, at least $44.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency was sent to the two types of Ethereum smart contracts "associated with NFT marketplaces and collections," data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis shows. Smart contracts are collections of code that power decentralized applications and NFTs.

But with the hype, scammers saw opportunity.

Chainalysis found "small but visible" money laundering activity in NFTs, according to its new report. In the third quarter of 2021, funds sent to NFT marketplaces by illicit addresses "jumped significantly," Chainalysis wrote, surpassing $1 million worth of cryptocurrency. In the fourth quarter, that amount hit just below $1.4 million.

To calculate its findings, Chainalysis tracked illicit addresses, or those associated with criminals like scammers, to see whether cybercriminals were using illicit funds to buy NFTs.