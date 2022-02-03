This year's Super Bowl tickets are near record prices—here's how much the most expensive and cheapest tickets cost

The average ticket price for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII in Los Angeles is currently $9,496, which is the second-highest ticket price average ever, according to TicketIQ, an event ticket search engine.

That's enough money for a 2014 Ford Focus, four Pelton bikes or to cover your food costs for the next three years.

If that price holds, it will be the second highest since 2015, when the average Super Bowl ticket price was $9,723, according to TicketIQ's data. Last year's average ticket price was $8,161, although seating capacity was limited due to the pandemic, which may have affected prices.

This year's Super Bowl will be at full capacity, with more than 70,000 fans expected to watch the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13.

As of Thursday, the most expensive pair of VIP tickets found on StubHub cost $147,304, with fees included, for seats on the 50 yard line at SoFi Stadium. The cheapest pair of tickets — for two nosebleed seats in an upper corner section — will cost you $6,395, with fees.