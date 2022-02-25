How to stop doomscrolling when tragedy strikes—and what you could focus on instead

On Thursday morning, residents in the capital area of Kyiv woke up to explosions after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of of a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. NBC News reports that as of Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 137 people were killed and 316 injured. The news coming out of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is distressing, and it's just the latest in a week of heavy news on top of years of instability during the pandemic. You might be watching headlines, going down a doomscroll spiral and feeling helpless.

The limits of doomscrolling

Journalist Karen Ho actually knows this for sure: She's the creator behind the Doomscrolling Reminder Bot Twitter account, which sends automated messages encouraging users to prioritize their wellbeing, and saw a spike in engagement this week. It's a tough balance: She's neither a medical professional nor a geopolitical expert but understands "people are just concerned for humanity right now." Through her account, she reminds people to know the limits of their news intake. Rodolfo Mendoza-Denton, a psychology professor at UC Berkeley, says doomscrolling is essentially a coping mechanism referred to as "monitoring," where you try to gain control over a situation by getting as much information as you can. But monitoring can be especially draining right now if you, like a lot of people, are experiencing chronic levels of stress and anxiety throughout the pandemic. It's also unhelpful when you can't channel your information into direct action. "Many of us have little to no influence on the conflict in Ukraine at the moment," Mendoza-Denton says. "That doesn't mean we're not invested or that we don't care. But the reality is, we're not the ones making the decisions."

Focus on what you can do

What can help is focusing on what you can do, even if it's small. There are lots of resources to donate to humanitarian efforts here and in Ukraine, join a protest or learn how to contact your political representatives to respond and provide aid. Also, practice setting healthy boundaries with the news, and learn how to find reliable sources. If your office has a TV in a common area, consider changing it from the news if it's not part of your job. You can also make a difference through your personal interactions with friends and colleagues who are impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Offer specific forms of support, Ho adds: Does your friend need a meal? A person to vent to? Gossip to take their mind off things? With colleagues, you might offer to take a project off their plate or at the very least acknowledge it's a tough time. It's a good thing to do as a person who cares and is also something within your control, Mendoza-Denton says.

How companies should — and shouldn't — respond