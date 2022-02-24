Photos show Russia's invasion of Ukraine

An armoured vehicle moves across the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea.

Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Explosions have been reported across Ukraine, including in the cities of Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv and Mariupol, as well as the first casualties from the military attack.

Air raid sirens have sounded and a stay-at-home order has been issued in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukraine's airspace has been closed to civilian flights and classified as a conflict zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the attack in an address early on Thursday, declaring that Russia was beginning a "special military operation" aiming for the "demilitarization" of Ukraine. NATO, the most powerful military alliance in the world, is set to deploy more troops to eastern Europe following the invasion, with western nations condemning the attack.