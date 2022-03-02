This New York Yankees All-Star created a LinkedIn page to find other jobs — here's why

Major League Baseball's labor dispute doesn't appear to have an end in sight, and some ballplayers are preparing for a summer without the American pastime.

At least one, New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, is even readying himself for the job application process.

On Monday, Gallo announced the creation of his new LinkedIn profile, advertising his resume for the consideration of employers everywhere. "I'm new here," he wrote on Twitter, sharing screenshots of his LinkedIn page.

To be clear, the very real LinkedIn profile appears to have been created in jest. It could even be interpreted as a searing indictment of the months-long negotiations between the Major League Baseball Players Association and the league's 30 team owners.

On Tuesday evening, team owners and players reached an impasse on a new labor deal after a months-long lockout that will now derail the start of the upcoming season. MLB's team owners and the league's players association did not finalize a deal before a 5 p.m. ET deadline set by the league, and MLB announced the cancellation of the first week of regular-season games as a result.

The lockout has lasted since early December. Players have repeatedly accused the owners of refusing to negotiate in good faith over the last three months, and the league announced Tuesday that players won't get paid for cancelled games.