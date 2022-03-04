How this founder and CEO found success through embracing imperfection: ‘It's about releasing unrealistic expectations’

Women in the workforce often feel pressure to excel both personally and professionally. However, in actuality, juggling careers, motherhood, and other obligations can be really difficult, and may not leave time for necessities like self-care and fellowship. That's why Tiffany Dufu, founder and CEO of The Cru, dedicated her life's work to helping women and girls cultivate their personal and professional goals. The Cru, founded in 2018, is an online platform where women are matched based on their personalities, values, and goals. Once matched with their "cru" these women help coach one another to achieve their aspirations. Dufu credits her love for uplifting and propelling women to the support she received from her mother growing up. "She gave me everything she could possibly give to me," she shares with CNBC Make It. "And she looked at me every day and told me, "Tiffany, you're so smart, you're so beautiful, you're so loved"… she would say it as if it was the first time that she was ever telling it to me. And every day I wake up in gratitude to my mom for what she did in breaking the cycle for me. And I try to get to as many women as I can and I try to whisper in their ear, "you're so smart, you're so beautiful, you can totally do this."

It started as a vision

Prior to her entrepreneurship journey, Tiffany worked as the chief leadership officer of Levo, an online professional networking startup. She was also president of The White House Project, a non-profit dedicated to increasing women's representation in American institutions. In April 2017, Dufu had her first spark of inspiration for what would become The Cru. "I woke up one morning. And there was this vision of myself and four other women sitting on a sofa. And we were communing and supporting each other," she says. "It was so simple, but so profound. It was as if we were all tethered to one another, kind of like if you're climbing a mountain, and you're tethered to the other people so that you all move together. But if one person falls, everybody else's strength is going to catch that person. That's what I felt when seeing that vision. I woke up my daughter, who loves drawing, and described the vision to her. And when she finally showed me the image, I felt at the time that I knew who the people were. It was a huge inspiration for The Cru." Today, that vision has come to fruition tenfold, as women have been able to start businesses, negotiate salary increases, and launch non-profits with the support of their "cru." Dufu says that The Cru currently has 1,800 members and is projected to grow to 6,000 members this year. "Our future plans are to leverage our insights to curate a personalized experience to help women meet their life goals."

Her journey to embracing imperfection