10 companies with the best workplace cultures, including pay, perks and work-life balance

Companies love to brag about their "great workplace culture," but what does that mean?

An organization's culture is often reflected in its mission statement and leadership, evident in how managers treat employees and the benefits offered.

According to a new report from the company review site Comparably, Microsoft is the No. 1 global company with the best workplace culture. The annual ranking is based on anonymous employee ratings for 70,000 companies shared on their site over a 12-month period from March 2021 to March 2022.

Comparably considered nearly 20 different topics that define a positive workplace culture including compensation, work-life balance and professional development opportunities.

Here are the top 10 global companies, with 500 or more people, that have the best workplace cultures: