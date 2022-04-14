I started working at Zoom remotely almost two years ago—here's how my first day at the office went

This is part of CNBC Make It's My First Day Back series, where people share their stories of what it's like to return to the office after working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Are you planning to return to the office soon? Share your stories with us here.

Name: Nicole Perzigian

Age: 48

Office: Zoom's San Jose office

Working home since: Nov. 30, 2020

Returned: March 15, 2022

Return requirements: Proof of Covid-19 vaccine

Nicole Perzigian wasn't planning to switch careers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But when a recruiter from Zoom reached out to her on LinkedIn with an offer to lead the video conferencing platform's first-ever university recruiting and programs team, she thought the opportunity was too good to pass up.

Perzigian had worked at IBM for two years before joining Zoom – but she craved a new challenge.

"When I accepted the job and told friends I was going to Zoom, people shrieked as if I just landed a movie part alongside an A-list celebrity," Perzigian tells CNBC Make It. "I thought, 'Wow, Zoom really is a cool company, we've really been there for people during the pandemic.'"

In January, Zoom announced that employees could choose between hybrid, in-person or permanent remote work moving forward. After spending the pandemic working from her house in San Ramon, California, Perzigian was eager to find her desk and meet her team in person.

After joining Zoom in a remote environment, Perzigian was curious to see how the work relationships she built online would stack up in real-life — and if a company known for its video conferencing tools could make hybrid meetings less awkward.

CNBC Make It: What was your biggest fear about going to the office for the first time?

Nicole Perzigian: I didn't know if people were going to recognize me in-person! I lost some sleep the night before feeling those "first day" jitters. As I was driving to work, all of those doubts were running through my mind: 'What will it be like to talk to each other in-person? Do I know how to make conversation anymore?' When I work from home, I just talk to my dog all day. But it ended up being fine — you pick up right where you left off online, and people recognized me from video meetings.