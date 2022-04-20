Netflix is losing hundreds of thousands of subscribers—and it may make 2 major changes to help it bounce back

Netflix shares plummeted over 30% on Wednesday following an earnings report that said the company lost paying subscribers for the first time since 2011.

The drop in share price wiped more than $40 billion off of Netflix's market cap and led multiple analysts to downgrade the stock.

The streamer said that several factors led to the loss of subscribers, including competition from other streaming services and people spending less time at home in front of their TVs as pandemic restrictions have lifted.

Netflix also blamed password sharing for its growth problems, saying that 100 million households were sharing passwords instead of paying for more than one account. Having multiple users share accounts "means it's harder to grow membership in many markets," the company said in its letter to shareholders.

With an additional two million paying subscribers forecasted to cancel their memberships in the next quarter, Netflix has laid out a two-pronged plan to get its business back on track, which may result in major changes for users. Here's what to know.