Disney+ will add a cheaper option this year—here's how other streaming services compare

On Friday, Disney+ announced that it will soon offer a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan. It's the latest in a series of changes made by on-demand streaming service providers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and Hulu.

Pricing for the new tier hasn't been announced yet, but it's assumed to be cheaper than Disney's current ad-free offering, which costs $7.99 per month. There is no launch date announced, either, but Disney says it will be available later this year.



The move capitalizes on a growing market for cheaper ad-supported plans as Disney aims to grow its subscriber base of 118 million to better compete with Netflix, which has 222 million global subscribers, CNBC reported.