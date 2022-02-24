Disney+ and HBO Max show streaming strength against Netflix

When it comes to streaming services, what companies don't say is often as important as what they do.

A good general rule: The more clarity a company provides about its paying subscribers, the more confident that company is in its streaming performance. Netflix has consistently been a leader in terms of statistical clarity, providing ARPU and subscriber numbers in many regions of the country. Disney is another standout. (Both still don't break out how many subscribers come from promotional wireless offerings, rather than pure signups, but maybe one day).

Newly-named Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS) finally revealed specifics about its streaming services, including the number of Paramount+ subscribers (more than 32 million) and its average revenue per user (about $9 per month). Not coincidentally, Paramount also added 9.4 million global streaming subscribers and 10 million Pluto TV users in the quarter -- strong results that perhaps suggest longer-term viability for the company than some skeptics had anticipated.

NBCUniversal's Peacock also revealed more specificity this past quarter, including ARPU near $10. Still, Peacock's reveal that only 9 million subscribers are paying for the service is an acknowledgment that the service is lagging its paid competition. (NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC.)

Apple still hasn't told investors much about how many people are watching or paying for Apple TV+, a sign it hasn't gained much traction in the streaming wars.

The following is an updated rundown of where all the major streaming services stand after reporting earnings for the calendar fourth quarter.