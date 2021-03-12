AT&T raises HBO Max subscriber forecast, sees 120 million to 150 million by the end of 2025

In this photo illustration an HBO Max logo seen displayed on a smartphone.

AT&T increased its subscriber forecast for HBO Max and HBO on Friday.

The telecommunications company, which owns WarnerMedia, said it now expects global subscribers of between 120 million and 150 million for HBO Max and HBO by the end of 2025.

Back in October 2019, the company set a goal of hitting 50 million U.S. subscribers by 2025, a relatively low bar considering premium cable channel HBO already had around 33 million subscribers ahead of HBO Max's launch.

The company also expects to see between 67 million and 70 million HBO Max subscribers worldwide by the end of 2021. AT&T had previously set a forecast of between 75 million and 90 million subscribers globally by 2025.

HBO Max is expected to expand to around 60 markets outside the U.S. this year and will launch a lower-cost version with advertising in June.

In January, WarnerMedia, reported that HBO and HBO Max had a combined 41.5 million domestic subscribers in the fourth quarter, up 20% from 34.6 million a year earlier.

Of the 37.7 million HBO Max-eligible subscribers, around 30 million came from wholesalers and 6.8 million were through retail channels. Retail subscribers are those who purchase the streaming service directly, not through a cable subscription or other streaming subscription.

AT&T's new forecast comes as Netflix recently surpassed 200 million subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2020, and and Disney's streaming service Disney+ surpassed 100 million subscribers just 16 months after its launch.