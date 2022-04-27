Warren Buffett's charity lunch auction is back – and it's your last chance to bid on a meal with the billionaire investor

If you're looking for an opportunity to break bread with Warren Buffett, this could be your last chance to bend his ear. The 91-year-old billionaire investor is raising money for charity by auctioning off a lunch with himself, reviving an annual tradition after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And according to the event's partner, San Francisco-based nonprofit Glide, this charity lunch will be Buffett's last. Buffett's annual "Power of One" charity auction lunches started in 2000 to raise money for Glide, which operates a church and provides meals and healthcare to poor and homeless people. That first year, the auction raised $25,000 from an anonymous donor. In 2019, the event's most recent year, the winning bid was $4.57 million, submitted by cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun. The lunches have now raised more than $34 million for Glide, the organization said on Monday.

Smith & Wollensky steakhouse is photographed on Wednesday, May 9, 2007, in New York. Bloomberg | Getty Image