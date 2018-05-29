Warren Buffett has raised $26 million auctioning lunch dates—here's how the tradition started

Warren Buffett is auctioning off another chance to grab lunch with him as part of his annual charity partnership with the Glide Foundation. The winner gets to share a swanky meal with and learn life lessons from the legendary business investor.

Buffett started the annual tradition to support his late wife Susie's passion for social justice and, over the past 19 years, Buffett has raised over $26 million for Glide, an anti-poverty non-profit organization based in San Francisco. Co-founders Cecil Williams and Janice Mirikitani tell CNBC Make It that the lunch auction was originally Susie's idea.

"We met Susie 25 years ago, but she had actually been coming to Glide for nearly two years before that. She wanted to make sure we were not a cult," Mirikitani says with a laugh. "When she saw we advocated for inclusiveness and social justice for everyone, she started to volunteer."