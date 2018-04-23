Warren Buffett on the #MeToo movement: Women ‘make me optimistic about America’

Billionaire investing mogul Warren Buffett has a new message for the employers of America about women in the workforce in the wake of the #MeToo movement: Don't mess this up.

"We've got some very good women managers. The truth is that good managers are scarce, talent is always rare and you better use every bit of it that you can find," Buffett tells Yahoo Finance in an interview released today.

"That's certainly the way I've felt all my life," the Berkshire Hathaway CEO adds.

In light of the #MeToo movement, Buffett says men have a great role to play in making sure women advance in their careers, in business and the economy. Although society has come a long way since a half-century ago, Buffett recalls a time when women were kept out of the workforce and predominantly told to depend on marriage as their path to livelihood.