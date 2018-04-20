Discko created a personal checklist, which assessed wellness items like if they were hydrated, had taken a break from the computer screen in the last hour and if they had been going to sleep on time.

Despite working with a "diverse, smart group of people," Discko noticed that others working on the campaign were also suffering from exhaustion.

"It's very common, especially with millennials, to overwork yourself when you're super passionate about a cause," Discko says. "We are so driven to do our best that we let other things slide by."

Discko surpassed their $40,000 goal on Kickstarter, raising $50,528 for Aloe Bud, (previously just called "Aloe") primarily through Twitter followers, and continues receiving support through creative funding platform Patreon. The app is available for iOS devices, with Android to come later.

With help from the Femsplain community, an online publication Discko ran the past four years, Aloe already exists in the form of the now-public, online self-care checklist, a printable checklist for your desk and as an interactive Twitter bot "@aloebud."

As Twitter followers interact with the bot, it creates an 8-bit illustrated garden — maintained like a real community garden — and sends out positive tweets of encouragement.



Aloe Bud has three main sections: a check-in and self-reflection area to mark your self-care activities, a reminders section to motivate you throughout the day and an activity log section to focus on your accomplishments and future goals. It will eventually include a community support feature to connect with others using the app.

Discko says Aloe Bud will provide a simpler path to wellness for even the hardest workers out there and hopes teams in offices will put the app to use.

"Because people are chained to their desks, they are working long hours," Discko says. "I'm hoping if workplaces can encourage their teams to take moments for themselves throughout the day, it will create a better environment to work in."

For those who are unsure if they feel worker burnout, Stanford psychologist and research scientist Emma Seppälä notes it's when you are lacking energy, feeling down and feel generally unmotivated to do work.

"It seems ridiculous to need an app to remind you to sleep, breathe, eat," Seppälä tells CNBC Make It, "but we've gotten to the point where people do need reminders." She says this is because people are caught up in an "overwhelming" amount of responsibilities.

"Plunged into our virtual worlds and crunched for time, we tune out completely from our own needs for sleep, exercise, even food," Seppala says.

In researching her book, "The Happiness Track," Seppälä found that half of American workers, regardless of profession or position in corporate hierarchies, are burned out.

"We've gotten so addicted to working, we're so overwhelmed with notifications from our devices, and we're generally so overwhelmed trying to balance home life and work," Seppälä says, "that it's no surprise we're seeing 50 percent burnout across industries right now."

Apps like Aloe Bud can provide reminders and a supportive community to help keep us on track, Seppälä says.

"We are profoundly social people for whom connection and a sense of belonging is crucial for health and happiness," Seppälä says.

Since we are no longer always living in tight-knit communities with family and friends reminding us to take care of ourselves or pitching in to help cook a meal, Seppälä says "online communities are sometimes a great way to make sure you have people to connect with, be motivated by and look out for."

Without self-care, notes Seppälä, comes more burnout.

"When complete burnout happens, then you can have health consequences," she notes, including stress-induced health problems like inflammation and diabetes.

Discko has received online criticism and constant questions about the usefulness or necessity for the app, which will be completely free when fully launched and have in-app upgrades for personalization.