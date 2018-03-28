VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

The No. 1 change tech employees would make if they were in charge of their companies

Stephen Lam | Getty Images

If employees at Amazon, Apple, and Facebook were given the chance to take on the role of Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook or Mark Zuckerberg, many of them agree on what they would immediately change: their company's vision and strategy.

Job website Comparably recently surveyed nearly 26,000 workers from ages 18 to 55 across the tech industry to learn what their top priority changes would be if they were in charge. A third of these workers said they would improve the vision and strategy of their company. The next most popular responses were to increase employee pay and improve office culture (each supported by 23 percent of workers).

Workers listed creating a better product and cutting expenses as less important, according to the survey results.

"What leaders can take away from our latest study is that there's room to improve how they create and execute their vision and strategy within their own teams," Comparably CEO Jason Nazar tells CNBC Make It. "The advice I give to other executives is that in order for employees to support your vision, they first need to believe in it."

Notably, women were more likely than men to say that they would increase employee pay. Over 60 percent of the time, women applying for tech jobs are offered lower starting salaries than their male counterparts, job platform website Hired finds.

Gen Z, which the study describes as ages 18 to 25, was the only generation to prioritize increasing pay. Notably, people in almost every department at these tech companies, including engineering, design, HR and legal departments, said that upping employees' pay would be their top priority.

Nazar says he continually reminds his team about the importance of the company's mission and how each person can play a pivotal role in contributing to their success.

"I ask them to come to work every day as if they were the CEO and encourage them to participate in various parts of strategic planning, whether for the entire company or a single department, so that they feel engaged and part of the decision making process," Nazar says.

