The No. 1 change tech employees would make if they were in charge of their companies

If employees at Amazon, Apple, and Facebook were given the chance to take on the role of Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook or Mark Zuckerberg, many of them agree on what they would immediately change: their company's vision and strategy.

Job website Comparably recently surveyed nearly 26,000 workers from ages 18 to 55 across the tech industry to learn what their top priority changes would be if they were in charge. A third of these workers said they would improve the vision and strategy of their company. The next most popular responses were to increase employee pay and improve office culture (each supported by 23 percent of workers).

Workers listed creating a better product and cutting expenses as less important, according to the survey results.