These two men paid over $650,000 for lunch with Warren Buffett—here are 3 things they learned

The average American spends just over $1,000 a year getting lunch at restaurants. But investors Guy Spier, 52, and Mohnish Pabrai, 53, spent $650,100 on just one lunch for a very special reason: They got to dine with billionaire Warren Buffett.

The businessmen purchased their big ticket lunch in 2007 as part of an annual charity auction for Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless and impoverished get back on their feet.

This year's auction started on May 27 and concludes June 1. The winning bidder can bring up to seven guests to dine with the Berkshire Hathaway chairman at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City.