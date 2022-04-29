The NFL Draft's No. 2 pick wore a jacket sewed by his mom — featuring mantras and 'manifestations' that helped him succeed

You've probably heard of wearing your heart on your sleeve. Wearing your dreams in your jacket might be a new one.

That's what Aidan Hutchinson did at Thursday's opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft, where the 21-year-old former University of Michigan college football player was selected No. 2 overall by his hometown Detroit Lions. At the event, Hutchinson wore a suit jacket with a very personal custom lining.

"My mom made this," Hutchinson told NFL Network reporters before the draft kicked off on Thursday. "On the inside of my jacket, it's all of the manifestations I have put in my journals for the past five years."

Indeed, the jacket's lining — sewn in by Hutchinson's mother, Melissa — featured dozens of quotes from the highly-touted NFL prospect's journals. They included mantras like "breathe in God" and "I am unstoppable," and a series of dreams and ambitions ranging from playing college football at the University of Michigan — where his father, Chris, starred in the 1990s — to running a 40-yard-dash in 4.7 seconds.

"'I will be a first-team All-American, I will be a Heisman finalist,'" Hutchinson said on Thursday, reading aloud some of the quotes from his jacket. "[That's] something I wrote my freshman year, and frankly, it came true."

Those dreams came true: Last year, Hutchinson was named to the AP All-American first team while becoming a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing second to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. "Just a lot of things [where] I really had called my shots," Hutchinson said.