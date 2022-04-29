The top 10 fully remote companies to work for in 2022—many are hiring right now 

Even as some companies return to the office this spring, a growing number of organizations are offering remote opportunities – or choosing to forgo the office altogether and letting all of their employees work from home permanently.

To help remote job-seekers find the best opportunities, MakeMyMove.com, an online directory of cities that will pay remote workers to relocate there, identified the 23 best fully remote places to work.

MakeMyMove.com consulted ratings at Glassdoor, Blind, LinkedIn and other platforms to compile the list, considering the geographic diversity of each company's employees as well as its remote work policies. The companies on this list are all 100% remote with no corporate campus.

"I absolutely think we're going to see more workers transition from in-person and hybrid jobs to remote in the coming months," Evan Hock, the co-founder and president of MakeMyMove.com, tells CNBC Make It. "A lot of people were exposed to a new freedom and flexibility with remote work during the pandemic, and they're not willing to give it up."

The most attractive benefit drawing job-seekers to remote work vs. in-person or hybrid is the freedom to live where they want, instead of needing to be within commuting distance of their employer, Hock says. "There's also the money-saving opportunities that come with that, and more free time to spend with friends and family," he adds.

Here are the top 10 remote companies to work for, according to MakeMyMove.com (see the full list here):