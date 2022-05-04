This 100-year-old man just broke a record for working at the same company for 84 years—here's his best career advice

Walter Orthmann celebrated two major milestones last month: turning 100 and breaking the world record for longest career at the same company.

Orthmann was just 15 when he began working as a shipping assistant at a textile company in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil called Industrias Renaux S.A. (now known as RenauxView), according to Guinness World Records.

"Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family," he told Guinness World Records. "As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14."

He applied for a job at a nearby weaving mill and, because of his strong proficiency in German, was hired on the spot. He has continued to work at the same company, RenauxView, for the rest of his career.

After starting as a shipping assistant, Orthmann was promoted to a role in sales and, ultimately, to a sales manager position.