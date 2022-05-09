Women are doing more thankless tasks at work — here's how to help fix the problem

Lise Vesterlund felt she was "spread too thin" at work, but it was only when the economist started discussing it with friends that she realized the source of the problem — "non-promotable tasks."

Vesterlund, the Andrew W. Mellon professor of economics at the University of Pittsburgh, coined the term with fellow academics Linda Babcock, Brenda Peyser and Laurie Weingart. They define a "non-promotable task" as a job which "matters to your organization, but will not help you advance your career."

The four academics, along with legal consultant MJ Tocci, who passed away in 2014, started regularly meeting up more than a decade ago to discuss how overwhelmed they were feeling at work and formed "The No Club."

This actually became the title of their book, "The No Club: Putting a Stop to Women's Dead-End Work," which came out last week.

And non-promotable tasks are not just isolated to office chores, such as bringing in cake for colleagues, making coffee or cleaning up mess in the kitchen.

Vesterlund told CNBC on a phone call that, for her, these tasks included mentoring graduate students, acting as an advisor on committees and reviewing work in academic journals. All of this was beneficial to the institution employing Vesterlund but pulled her away from her core work of academic research.

And to cope, Vesterlund said she started work earlier in the morning and then worked after her kids went to sleep. She said that this "non-promotable work was requiring so many hours of me that the only way I could protect my research time and my teaching time was to sort of back-end my day with a lot of work."

In their book, the four academics not only talk about their own journey to realizing they were being disproportionately burdened with these tasks, but also look to highlight how widespread this problem is for women across the workplace and why this is the case.

Their study of one consultancy firm found that women on average spent around 200 hours more a year than men on non-promotable work, the equivalent of a month on "dead-end" work.

So why does this happen and what's the best way to combat the issue?