AAPI representation isn’t just a Hollywood issue—how it extends to education and the workplace

More than half of Americans, 58%, were unable to name a prominent Asian American public figure, according to a recent survey of more than 5,000 U.S. residents, up from 42% of respondents who said the same in 2021.

Of the respondents who did name a public figure, the most prominent were Jackie Chan, who is not Asian American, and Bruce Lee, who died in 1973.

The survey was conducted in February by Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change, LAAUNCH, and The Asian American Foundation, TAAF, to track misperceptions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders that researchers say are contributing to an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 scapegoating and anti-Asian violence in the past two years.

Compared with 2021, an increasing share of respondents say Asian Americans are at least partly to blame for Covid-19 and are more loyal to their perceived country of origin than to the U.S. Between February 2020 and December 2021, the national coalition Stop AAPI Hate documented more than 10,000 reports of hate incidents directed at AAPIs.

The findings show anti-Asian discrimination is rooted in hundreds of years of racist policies and attitudes, says Norman Chen, cofounder of LAAUNCH and CEO of TAAF. It persists, he says, because Asian Americans' contributions to American history aren't discussed in education and media coverage, including Hollywood depictions of AAPIs.

Issues of representation have a real impact on how AAPIs are perceived in daily life — as colleagues, business leaders, neighbors and community members. But the survey suggests Americans want to see more nuanced accounts of Asian Americans in schools and in popular culture, not just in response to recent anti-Asian violence but also in the long-term.

"There's a real invisibility of our community in textbooks, in history and in media," Chen says, "and we hope to change that."