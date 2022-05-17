You can get 8 more Covid-19 test kits mailed to your door for free—here's how

The White House announced Monday that eight more Covid-19 test kits are now available to U.S. households at no charge, as part of a government program that delivers at-home antigen tests through the mail. The latest batch follows two previous rounds of orders delivered in January and March, bringing the total number of free kits to 16 per household. To date, the Biden Administration says it has delivered approximately 350 million free tests, which are available to every residential address in the U.S., including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, U.S. territories and overseas military and diplomatic addresses.

How to get your free kits

It only takes a couple of minutes to order the kits: Visit www.COVIDTests.gov, enter your contact information and mailing address, and select “Place My Order.” If you don’t have internet access or need additional help placing an order, call 1-800-232-0233 between 8 a.m. and midnight EST, any day of the week. No ID, credit card or health insurance information is required. You can also choose to share your email address if you want tracking updates on your order. And it’s completely free — there is no shipping charge. Kits should ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Orders within the contiguous United States will be sent as a First Class parcel, while shipments to Alaska, Hawaii, U.S. territories and overseas military and diplomatic addresses will be sent through Priority Mail.

In case your order doesn’t go through