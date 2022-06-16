Spotify, SpaceX among top employers Gen Z wants to work for, according to a new report

Companies have gone to extreme lengths to attract and retain the next generation of workers, from unlimited PTO to an increased emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. But which companies are actually catching the attention of Gen Zers?

According to the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), companies with a demonstrated social impact, drivers for upward mobility and opportunities for creativity and adventure are favored by Gen Z workers in 2022.

The NSHSS 2022 Career Interest Survey found that the five themes characterizing the next generation of professionals include equity for all; stem and health care; love of learning; seeing the world after Covid; and college debt.

According to the survey, Gen Z talent wants to work at companies that allow them to act on their social responsibility, with 22% of survey respondents saying their own experiences with racial inequality have influenced their career choices. Additionally, 44% of Gen Z expect their employers to assist them with student loan debt.

Based on these priorities, here are the top 10 employers Gen Zers are most interested in, and their ratings in 2020: