Ray Dalio, Bill Gates and Jack Dorsey started their careers before turning 15—now they're all billionaires

Most kids between 8- and 13-years-old spend their days riding bikes, playing video games and avoiding homework. Ray Dalio, Bill Gates and Jack Dorsey weren't most kids.

The trio of billionaires each found their professional calling before turning 15. And while their early exposure to finance, tech and business was somewhat serendipitous, Dalio says he doesn't think it's a coincidence that they've all achieved massive financial success in the years since.

On a recent episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast hosted by actor Dax Shepard, Dalio suggested that his career trajectory — and those of Gates and Dorsey — was set into place when he learned how to navigate the stock market at age 12. It gave him naïve confidence, he said, but more importantly, his brain absorbed information differently when he was younger.

"You think differently pre-puberty than you think after puberty," Dalio said. "You learn differently. And [the] experiences ... can have a very big effect. You can learn in a way that you can't learn later."

There's some scientific evidence to support Dalio's musings. A 2018 study conducted by MIT scientists found that "a great deal of evidence suggests" children — especially below the age of 10 — have an easier time becoming fluent in a language and mastering grammar rules. "Underlying causes remain unknown," the study noted.

An October study conducted by Berkeley University psychologists contained similar results, and suggested that children seem to be more curious than adults because they're less concerned about making mistakes.

All three billionaires have publicly reflected on how their adolescent interests led to successful professional lives. Here's how their early passions helped them develop lucrative careers: