Racism could ruin the metaverse if tech doesn't improve diversity now, CTO warns: 'It absolutely is a problem'

Users of virtual worlds already encounter harassment, bigotry

The metaverse isn't off to a great start. Studies of virtual world gaming platforms, like VRChat, have found evidence of minors being regularly exposed to racist, violent language and harassment in the virtual worlds. Those types of experiences can be full-on assaults to users' mental health, psychologists say. To Nelson, it's an extension of the existing issues that people of color have faced for years on social media — and a sign that metaverse platforms aren't ready for the types of abuse that their users can throw at each other. He's attempting to force change with Blavity. Each year, his company runs a conference called AfroTech, which helps "bring mass awareness about Black people in tech and entrepreneurship and professional development," Nelson says. When Covid hit, AfroTech went virtual — resulting in what Nelson calls the "first-ever Black metaverse." That's more than just branding, he adds: The more Black people put their stamp on the metaverse today, the more the developers building those future platforms will know that they need to intentionally create more welcoming virtual spaces. "Creating worlds within the metaverse, creating content, creating art, all those things are efforts that are important to us as we think about the metaverse and making sure that Black people are fairly represented in this future," Nelson says.

How tech giants like Meta are responding

There's evidence that some tech giants are listening — or, at least, saying they are. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg almost single-handedly turned "metaverse" into the tech world's buzziest concept over the past year. His company has also faced criticism for suppressing the accounts and content of Black creators in the past, leading Instagram and Facebook to take steps over the past year to better support and promote Black creators on the Meta-owned platforms. Facebook has committed to spending $1 billion each year with "diverse suppliers," including $100 million annually with Black-owned businesses. And Meta says it's keeping diversity in mind as it builds its own version of the metaverse. "Because companies like Meta are starting to think about this future now, we have the opportunity to help build the metaverse with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from its inception," Maxine Williams, Meta's chief diversity officer, wrote in a blog post in February.

Online gaming company Roblox, another firm that's betting big on the metaverse, regularly promotes its creators of color. According to Julian Walshaw-Vaughan, a vice president of engineering at Roblox and recipient of a Blacks in Gaming award last year, the company's business model depends on it. "Our hope is: If we can provide a platform for anyone in the world to learn important skills as developers and engineers alongside an opportunity to express themselves creatively and easily publish content, this will have an impact on the technology industry at large and result in more diverse and representative shared experiences," he says. Those types of statements are positive signs for a more inclusive metaverse future. But for Nelson, seeing is believing. "Frankly, I haven't seen enough," he says.

The metaverse could be 'a perfect opportunity to do better'