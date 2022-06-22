88% of executives think they've made excellent leadership decisions during Covid—only 53% of workers agree

A new report highlights the gulf between between executives who feel they're doing a good job of supporting their employees through the pandemic versus workers who actually feel that way.

More than 8 out of 10 global executives believe their people feel "excellent" or "good" in their physical, mental, social and financial wellbeing, according to a February survey of 2,100 people from Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence. However, employees rate how well they're doing in each category much lower. In one big misalignment, though 81% of C-suite leaders think their employees are doing well with their finances, just 40% of employees actually feel that way.

About 9 in 10 executives feel they understand what their employees are going through during the pandemic, and that they've made the best leadership decisions for the company. On the flip side, roughly half of workers agree.

The disconnect shows that "what we need to see is the C-suite and the workforce come together" to understand the root causes of employee stress and turnover, says Jen Fisher, Deloitte's chief wellbeing officer.

One contributing factor to the gap could be that "many C-suite leaders haven't had to deal with wellness and wellbeing programs, which have historically been the responsibility of human resources," Fisher says. "Now, they're being told it's the responsibility of every C-suite leader."

One thing executives and their employees agree on is that their current job isn't good for their personal lives, and they just might quit for a better one. Some 69% of C-suite leaders and 57% of employees are "seriously considering quitting for a job that better supports their wellbeing."