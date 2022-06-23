Kevin O’Leary reveals 1 important lesson that every young trader needs to learn

"You can tell every young investor that's never seen a bear market or never used margin ... but until they experience the fear, the darkness and the getting completely wiped down of their account, that's how you learn," said celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary.

"When I was a young Buckaroo trader, I used margins and I got slaughtered. And I never did it again," he said in a recent interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

There is one investment mistake that celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary will never make again.

Margin investing involves borrowing money from a broker to buy stocks or other assets. This offers greater gains when the price of a stock is rising, but also increases risks when stocks fall.

"I do believe that every generation gets taught a lesson with margin, including me," said the venture capitalist, who is also co-host of "Shark Tank" and chairman of O'Shares ETFs.

"You can tell every young investor that's never seen a bear market … but until they experience the fear, the darkness and getting completely wiped down of their account, that's how you learn."

"I think it's very important that young traders learn that and they're learning it right now."

A bear market is when the overall stock market drops in value by 20% or more from its recent highs. Just last week, the S&P 500 fell more than 21% below its all-time record close set in January.