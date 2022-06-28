Land O'Lakes CEO Beth Ford credits her career success to advice she got when she was 11

Beth Ford never imagined her career would make headlines.

The Land O'Lakes CEO grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, as one of eight kids. Her first job was detasseling corn for $2 an hour. During college, she cleaned toilets and painted houses.

Decades later, after working in a number of leadership positions at companies such as Mobil (now owned by Exxon), PepsiCo and Scholastic, Ford joined Land O'Lakes in 2012, where she would climb the corporate ladder to the C-suite.

Her appointment to CEO in 2018 wasn't just a personal achievement, it was a historic milestone: Ford is the first woman to lead Land O'Lakes in its 101-year history, and the first openly gay woman to become a Fortune 500 CEO.

For Ford, "the best piece of career advice" she's ever received came from her mother, she tells CNBC Make It.

At the time, Ford was 11 and "throwing a tantrum" about something she needed and thought her mother "should have understood" without explanation.

"But I have seven siblings, and I'm the middle child," Ford explains. "So my mother turned to me and said, 'If you want something, you should ask for it; I'm not a mind reader' ... and I remember that moment so clearly.'"

That moment taught Ford the importance of speaking up for herself, whether it's at home or at work. It's a skill that you need to learn to grow your career, she says.

"Often, we think, 'Nobody is going to see the good job I've done,' or we're scared to ask for help," Ford says. "Yet, if you do ask someone for help, or ask for what you want, people will reach out and give it to you."