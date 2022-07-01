Changing this one word in your thoughts can boost mental toughness and resilience, says performance coach: 'It's very easy'

We hear all the time that it's much easier to give advice to a friend than to ourselves — and the saying largely holds. Is that job too stressful to stay in? We're often too close to the situation to have any sort of objectivity. Yet, if we see the same situation with a friend, the answer comes almost instantly. We have some distance, so we can tell her without hesitation that she needs to quit her job. This phenomenon doesn't just hold true with giving advice, but also in how we persist and navigate discomfort. As a performance coach who has worked with top athletes and business executives, I've found that changing the grammar in your self-talk can boost your mental toughness and resilience. It's very easy and simple: Switch "I" to "you."

Create "psychological distance" to boost resilience

Psychologists have found that when we use first-person pronouns (e.g., "I can do 20 pushups," or "We can get this project done in time.") as part of our inner dialogue, we create a self-immersed world — and that's not always a good thing. A self-immersed perspective amplifies the emotional aspects of the situation. Our world narrows and we get drawn into the emotionality of the experience, setting ourselves up for the negative cascade toward choosing the "easy path" in our toughness paradigm. We are also likely to see the situation as a threat and get locked in on any details that might trigger danger. On the opposite end, according researchers from the University of Michigan, using second- or third-person pronouns (e.g., "You can do 20 pushups. You've done it before," or "[Your name] and her team can finish this presentation. They are all so talented.") creates space and a self-distanced perspective. When we create psychological distance, our view of the world broadens. We can let go of the emotionality — seeing the world clearly for what it is, instead of letting it spiral. Put another way, we transform into that friend giving advice, not blinded by our connection to the issue.

Zoom out in your inner dialogue