Rent prices are starting to cool down: The 5 cities with the most significant decreases

Summer is a notoriously busy moving season — and high rent prices often reflect that.

But prices seem to be cooling a little compared to the last 12 months overall. Median rent prices for one-bedroom apartments are only up 0.5% month over month, and prices for two-bedrooms are down 2.9% as of June, according to the National Rent Report for June 2022 from Zumper, a hub for people to find houses, apartments, rooms and condos for rent.

Although median rent overall rose slightly for one-bedroom apartments, many cities saw significant decreases between May and June. Tallahassee, Florida, had the biggest drop at approximately 6.5%, followed by Anchorage, Alaska, at 6%.

Here are the top five cities with the biggest decreases in rent as of June 2022, according to Zumper.