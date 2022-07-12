These are 10 best U.S. jobs of 2022, according to new research—many pay over $100,000

The "perfect job" doesn't exist — but the most popular, sought-after roles have a few attributes in common: competitive salaries, a positive workplace culture and clear opportunities for career advancement. According to new research from Indeed, many of the top jobs are seeing rapid growth and offering six-figure salaries.

On Tuesday, Indeed released its latest report highlighting the 20 best jobs in America for 2022, focusing on positions with an average salary of at least $75,000, which was calculated as the mean of salaries listed in job postings for that role, and at least 25 job postings per one million total postings on the website. Indeed ranked jobs based on these two metrics and the growth rate of openings on its website for each job between 2019 and 2022.

Jobs in health care dominate the list, claiming four spots in the top 10, including the No. 1 job on the list: Registered nurse. As demand for health services continues to soar amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, an aging population and rise of people living with chronic health conditions are also fueling the need for more health-care professionals.

Here are the 10 best U.S. jobs in 2022, according to Indeed, along with the full list of the top 20 jobs here.