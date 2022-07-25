'It's almost like shopping is an energy booster': The unlikely connection between burnout and your shopping habits

Bernadette Joy, host of the Crush Your Money Goals podcast, and her partner paid off $300,000 in debt in four years by living a "minimalist lifestyle." Now as a money coach, she uses what's she's learned to help others reach their financial milestones.

Still, Joy says, she is not a stranger to overspending. And at the end of an "exhausting" day she loves to shop. "It's almost like shopping is an energy booster or a dopamine hit," she says.

This trigger is not uncommon.

Chris Browning, founder of the podcast Popcorn Finance, says his most thoughtless purchases happen when he is tired, too.

"When it's late at night or I've had a long day and I'm just burnt out, I find that what would normally be a purchase I agonize over, because I'm too nervous or conflicted about spending the money, can become a quick impulsive decision," he says.

You've probably experienced this, too.

This tendency to overspend when you're tired can be explained by a psychological theory named cognitive depletion.