This 29-year-old spent $15,000 on a side hustle selling vintage designer purses—now her business makes $55,000 a week

Sometimes, Nica Yusay's online vintage purse store, FashioNica, sells out so quickly that she thinks there's a glitch on her website.

A lifelong thrifting enthusiast, Yusay developed a talent for finding high-end purses at a fraction of their retail value from a young age. She accumulated her own collection over the years, but never thought she could make money from her skill — until her fiancé suggested she make a business out of it.

In January 2021, Yusay took the jump, spending $15,000 on luxury purses she intended to resell on sites like Poshmark and Depop. She also posted a video on TikTok about negotiating prices with customers, which went viral: Yusay says she gained 10,000 followers almost immediately. The video now has nearly three million views.

After six months of growing interest, Yusay created a Shopify website for FashioNica. By the end of the year, she'd made $300,000 from the side hustle — enough to convince her to leave her $82,000 annual salary as a digital marketing brand manager for Pieology Pizzeria in February, and pursue FashioNica full-time from her home in California.

The Fenti-toting influencer — who has 137,000 followers on Instagram and 115,000 on TikTok — says the leap was "extremely scary," especially considering how much she spent on initial inventory. "I think it comes from [growing up in] a single parent household. I felt financially insecure," Yusay tells CNBC Make It. "This is not a stable job in any way. If you don't even sell one bag, you made zero dollars this week."

FashioNica has brought in roughly $1 million in revenue since 2022 started, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. The business earns up to $55,000 on each drop.

Here's how Yusay manages her six-figure business, and where she plans to take it next: