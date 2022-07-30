The 10 best states to look for a remote job in right now, according to new research

The remote job market has exploded over the past two years — and the flexible work revolution doesn't look like it will lose momentum anytime soon.

In the U.S., 69% of people are working either fully remote or hybrid, according to Future Forum's latest Pulse report, which surveyed more than 10,000 knowledge workers in the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and the U.K. in May.

Recent research from Ladders, a career site for jobs that pay $100,000 or more, projects that 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be fully remote by the end of 2022.

The question is: where are all of these remote jobs? In the U.S., certain states are more conducive to remote work than others — that's at least according to a new report from Coresignal, a firm that collects data for investment intelligence, lead generation and trend forecasting, among other objectives.

Coresignal analyzed more than 40 million job openings in North America and Europe posted online between 2020 and 2022 to determine which states and countries offered the most remote job opportunities.

California leads the list, with Texas and New York trailing close behind. Here is the full list of states that had the highest share of remote jobs in 2021, and are expected to have a high number of remote job opportunities through 2022:

California Texas New York New Jersey Florida Illinois North Carolina Arizona Colorado Washington

Coresignal notes that the highest share of remote jobs over the past two years have been in the tech industry and are usually offered by either very large companies (more than 1,000 employees) or very small companies (those with 50-200 employees).

One reason to explain the list is the "distribution of tech companies between those regions," the report notes. California is still the heart of the tech industry, however, many companies in Silicon Valley have started to relocate to southern states to escape California's high taxes and regulations.

Oracle and Tesla are just two of the tech companies that have recently moved their corporate homes from California to Texas. Other companies headquartered in Texas include Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

As a result, the report adds, "it's possible that Texas might overcome California [in remote job opportunities] in the foreseeable future."

