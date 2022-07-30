Here's how much Americans have saved for retirement at every age

On average, Americans have around $141,542 saved up for retirement, according to the "How America Saves 2022" report compiled by Vanguard, an investment firm that represents more than 30 million investors. However, most people likely have much less: The median 401(k) balance is just $35,345. That means half of account balances are lower than this amount and half are higher. And since averages can be skewed by a few outliers, the median account balance is considered to be more representative of what most people actually have saved in their 401(k) accounts. Here's a look at how much money Americans have saved for retirement, by age:

Besides age, many other factors influence retirement savings, such as income and how long an employee has worked for a company. Older employees who have been working longer tend to have higher account balances than employees who are just beginning their careers, for example. But try not to fixate exclusively on your exact balance. "If you focus too much on your account balance, you may be tempted to react to short-term volatility at the expense of your long-term financial goals," says Nilay Gandhi, senior wealth advisor at Vanguard. Instead, Gandhi encourages investors to focus on factors they can control, such as expenses, investment choices and their savings rate. "We believe participants need to reach a total saving rate of 12% to 15%," including employer contributions, says John James, managing director of Vanguard's institutional investor group. Don't panic if you're not there yet — most investors aren't. Here's the average retirement savings rate for investors at every age: