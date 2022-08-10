The Earth spun faster than usual on June 29 and triggered climate anxiety — here's how to cope

The Earth shaved 1.59 milliseconds off its rotation on June 29, 2022 and became the shortest day recorded since accurate daily measurements using atomic clocks first began in the 1960s.

The length of day is measured by how fast or slow the Earth is spinning, and data from recent years show that Earth is spinning faster than it ever has, according to scientists who study the Earth's rotation.

Twenty eight of the shortest days ever recorded were in 2020, but June 29 and July 26 this year surpassed the shortest day in 2020. Simultaneously, days are mysteriously getting longer, according to scientists who wrote about it in Science Alert. It's unclear what accounts for the change, but scientists have predictions about potential causes like changes in weather systems, major earthquakes, melting ice caps and more.

For many, these new findings — coupled with the severe heat we've been experiencing around the world and the extreme flooding in Kentucky and Missouri — are triggering feelings of climate anxiety.

Climate anxiety is a state of heightened anxiousness which can include feelings of guilt, grief and desperation about the state of the environment, according to Earth.org. Thankfully, there are psychologists who devote time to helping people cope with the fear that comes with the planet's changes.