'What are we anxious about?' and other big questions you should ask before moving in with your partner

Though marriage rates are steadily declining in the United States, the number of people who cohabitate continues to trend in the opposite direction. In 2010, 49.2% of adults cohabitated at one point in their life, and 47.4% had been married, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Fast forward 10 years and the gap continues to widen: In 2020, 58.9%of American adults had cohabitated and 47.7% had been married. But just because a step like this is common doesn't mean it's casual. Before moving in with a partner, it's important to talk to them about your expectations and fears, says Jessica Small, a marriage counselor and therapist at Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver, Colorado. "Have a conversation that allows you two to determine what needs to be in place in order to set your relationship up for success as you take this next step," she says. Here are some key questions that will help start the conversation.

6 questions to ask before moving in together

Why do we want to move in together? If the reason you want to move in with your partner is for cheaper rent or because you feel societal pressure, you might want to take a step back, she says. "Living together is a big step in a relationship and ideally you want to be making the choice because you believe that the relationship has the necessary components for a long term partnership, not just because it is convenient, better for financial purposes, or because all the rest of your friends are doing it," she says. "Relationships function best when they are want-based instead of need-based."

"Relationships function best when they are want-based instead of need-based." Jessica Small Therapist