10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring now

The future of work is flexible: Even as more companies return to the office full time, remote and hybrid jobs continue to be a popular choice for people throughout the world.

Eighty-seven percent of workers offered some form of remote work embrace the opportunity and spend three days a week on average working from home, a recent McKinsey survey of 25,000 Americans found.

Still, true work-from-anywhere jobs are hard to find. FlexJobs found that about 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a specific region, country, state or city.

To help job-seekers find the best remote jobs that allow them to work from anywhere in the world, FlexJobs has identified the top companies hiring for work-from-anywhere jobs in 2022 by analyzing its database and seeing which companies had the highest volume of work-from-anywhere job postings between January and June 2022.

All of the companies on the list offer full-time or part-time remote jobs that didn't have a location restriction and required no time in the office. Here are the top 10 companies with the highest volume of work-from-anywhere job postings (see the full list here):

Protocol Labs Wikimedia Foundation StudySmarter Toptal Achieve Test Prep ModSquad Polygon Technology Superside ConsenSys Airbnb

"Prior to the pandemic, digital nomads were often seen as a fringe way of working and limited mostly to freelance jobs," Sara Sutton, founder and CEO at FlexJobs, said in a statement. "But as companies adopt more flexible arrangements, including location independence and remote work options, we anticipate people will have more opportunities than ever before to work remotely — and from anywhere in the world."

A growing number of people are choosing to take their work on the road: In a recent Lonely Planet survey of more than 1,400 respondents from six countries (including the U.S. and Mexico), 54% of workers self-identified as "anywhere workers," a new kind of digital nomad who splits their time between working remotely and traveling.

FlexJobs also identified the industries hiring for the most work-from-anywhere jobs during the same period, a list that includes marketing, project management and customer service. Some of the most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs included social media manager, executive assistant and front-end developer.

Several of the companies on FlexJobs's list are international, including StudySmarter, an edtech start-up headquartered in Munich, and ConsenSys, a New York-based software development firm that has employees in 42 countries, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC Make It.

As more companies consider expanding remote work options for their employees, FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana tells CNBC Make It that she expects the number of jobs that can be performed from anywhere to expand soon — and the competition for such jobs to grow as well.

If you're hoping to land a work-from-anywhere job, Frana says highlighting previous remote experience and expertise with popular remote tools like Zoom, Slack, Trello and the Google Suite on your resume can help you stand out as an applicant.

