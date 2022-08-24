Bill Gates: Dr. Fauci is 'a hero to millions of people, including me'

Count Bill Gates among the many admirers of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the 81-year-old immunologist who plans to leave the U.S. federal government at the end of the year.

Gates, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and health care philanthropist, took to Twitter on Tuesday to shower Fauci's longtime tenure as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House's chief medical advisor with praise.

"Tony, you were an amazing public servant long before COVID-19 struck — and now you are a hero to millions of people, including me," Gates wrote.

Gates and Fauci have collaborated multiple times over the course of the past decade. The two have spoken regularly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, discussing topics like vaccine development and how to address the evolution of coronavirus variants, the billionaire told The Washington Post last year.

The Gates Foundation's team of researchers even regularly shares information with Fauci, and vice versa, Gates added in an October 2021 interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"It's a helpful collaboration, which we've always had," Gates said.